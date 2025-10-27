New UAE-Oman train service announced

A new rail service between UAE and Oman was announced while the for the purpose Noatum Logistics, an AD Ports Group company, has signed a preliminary agreement with Hafeet Rail, developer and operator of the first cross-border railway network connecting Oman and the UAE, to establish a new rail service between Sohar and Abu Dhabi.

Under the agreement, Noatum Logistics would run a daily rail service leveraging Hafeet Rail’s network. The service would run seven container trains per week, each with a capacity of 276 TEUs, equating to an annual throughput of 193,200 TEUs.

The agreement secures dedicated trains for 20-foot, 40-foot, and 45-foot containers, ensuring reliable and consistent capacity from the very first day of operations. These flows will cover a wide portfolio of goods currently traded between the two countries, including general cargo, manufactured goods, food products, pharmaceuticals, agrifoods, and other essential supplies.

The agreement was formalised at the Global Rail 2025 exhibition in Abu Dhabi and marks a significant step toward launching dedicated freight rail corridor between the UAE and Oman.

Samir Chaturvedi, CEO, Noatum Logistics, said: “By linking two of the region’s most strategic hubs via rail for the first time, we are extending the reach of our service and enabling customers to benefit from a mode of transport that is cost-effective, scalable, and sustainable. Beyond its operational impact, our agreement would reinforce regional supply chains, unlock new opportunities, and support the economic integration of the UAE and Oman through infrastructure-led collaboration.”

Ahmed Al Musawa Al Hashemi, CEO, Hafeet Rail, said: “As part of our continuous engagement with key logistics players in Oman and the UAE, this agreement with Noatum Logistics marks a new major milestone as we are progressing with the development of the cross-border railway between the two nations.

With dedicated rail service, we enable reliable, efficient cross-border container transport between Oman and the UAE, strengthening trade and driving sustainable growth.”

As sustainability becomes a priority for global and regional supply chains, rail freight forwarding introduces a greener, more efficient mode of cargo transport. Compared to traditional road transport, a rail service offers a more predictable and cost-efficient solution for moving high volumes of containerised and bulk cargo across medium to long distances.

Its ability to move large loads with lower fuel consumption also translates into significantly reduced carbon emissions per tonne, helping customers meet sustainability targets while optimising operational performance.

The Noatum Logistics service along Hafeet Rail’s network builds on existing rail shuttle service connecting Khalifa Port to Fujairah Terminals, which was launched in the third quarter of 2024.