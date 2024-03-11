New westerly wave enters in Balochistan, districts put on alert

QUETTA: A new westerly weather system has entered in Balochistan, as rainfall and snowfall at hills continuing in various districts of the province, ARY News reported on Monday.

The Quetta valley and adjoining areas receiving bouts of rainfall during the rainy spell.

Deputy commissioners of various districts of Balochistan have issued alert to tackle any emergency situation.

Most of the districts are expected to receive more rainfall during next 24 hours.

Met Office earlier said that a westerly wave is likely to enter Balochistan on 09th March and likely to extend to upper parts on 11th March (Monday). Followed by another westerly wave on 12th March.

Met Office earlier forecast rainfall with wind/thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls in Turbat, Kech, Gwadar, Jiwani, Pasni, Ormara, Panjgur, Kharan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella and Awaran on 09th and 10th March. While, rainfall and snowfall over the hills) expected in Chagai, Noushki, Washuk, Mastung, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Zhob, Sherani, Barkhan, Musakhel, Kohlu, Jhal Magsi, Loralai, Ziarat, Quetta, Chaman, Pishin, Qila Abdullah and Qila Saifullah districts of Balochistan upto 13th March with occasional gaps.

The weather office also forecast rain and snowfall in several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir, Islamabad’s federal capital territory and districts in Balochistan.

Rainfall is also expected in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Larkana and Dadu districts of Sindh till 12th March while dry/windy weather is expected in southern parts of the province.