New WhatsApp update allows users to convert voice messages to text

WhatsApp, the Meta-owned messaging platform boasting over 3 billion users, has begun the global rollout of its highly anticipated new feature in the latest WhatsApp update.

This WhatsApp update allows users to convert voice messages into written text, addressing situations where listening to audio is inconvenient or impossible.

The new feature in the WhatsApp update, initially announced in November of the previous year, utilizes on-device processing to ensure user privacy while transcribing voice messages.

This feature is being progressively introduced and will be completely accessible in the coming weeks, making it simpler to follow chats without having to hear the messages.

In South Asia and various other regions, languages are not officially recognized as supported for transcripts.

However, WhatsApp is capable of transcribing voice notes recorded in multiple languages. Additionally, it provides support for languages such as English, Spanish, Portuguese, and Russian in this new feature.

How to Enable Voice Message Transcripts:

Open WhatsApp: Launch the application and tap the three dots in the top right corner to access the menu.

Navigate to Settings: Select “Settings” from the menu.

Access Chats: Tap “Chats” to access chat-related settings.

Enable Transcripts: Scroll down and toggle on the “Voice Message Transcripts” option.

Select Language: Choose your preferred language from the available list.

Setup: Follow the prompts to complete setup, ensuring an active internet connection.

Once enabled, users can transcribe a voice message by long-pressing the voice note and selecting “Transcribe” from the “More Options” menu. The text transcript will appear adjacent to the voice message.

The introduction of this feature aims to enhance accessibility and user convenience, allowing for seamless communication regardless of the environment.



NOTE: You can change the transcript language at any time by going to Settings > Chats > Transcript.