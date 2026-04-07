New Windows 11 Copilot app bundles Microsoft Edge and uses more RAM

Microsoft is launching a new version of Copilot for the latest Windows 11 update. This update replaces the old native app with a web-based version that runs a full copy of Microsoft Edge and uses much more RAM.

This update is another shift in how Copilot works on Microsoft’s flagship operating system. Earlier versions included sidebar tools and native WinUI apps. Now, users can get the new Copilot from the Microsoft Store and take advantage of the features designed for Windows 11.

The quick download triggers a separate installer process, similar to how Microsoft Edge is installed, which automatically removes and replaces the previous native Copilot app.

The updated Copilot presents an interface identical to its web version, fully optimized for Windows 11 devices. It operates as a hybrid web application, using WebView2 to render its interface while incorporating a dedicated Edge-based runtime.

Testing shows this new app consumes much more system resources than the earlier native version. In fact, if you are running Windows 11, background usage can reach around 500MB of RAM, increasing to approximately 1GB during active use. By comparison, the previous native app typically used less than 100MB.

Under the hood, the new package includes a full installation of Microsoft Edge rather than relying on the system’s existing browser integration. Such changes reflect the growing web-centric nature of applications on Windows 11.

The installation folder occupies approximately 850MB of storage and contains a complete set of Edge components, including executables such as msedge.exe, browser subsystems, extensions, and DRM modules. This structure ensures compatibility for Windows 11 users.

This hybrid approach, powered by WebView2 and a bundled Edge environment, delivers improved responsiveness compared to standard web apps. Nevertheless, if you are using Windows 11, it noticeably increases overall system resource usage.

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