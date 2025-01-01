First case of 2025 filed against vendor for overpricing Guavas

The first case of the new year 2025 in Kot Addu was registered against a fruit vendor for selling the fruits at an inflated price, ARY News reported.

According to reports, fruit vendor in Kot Addu for selling guavas at Rs120 per kilogram, despite the government-mandated rate of Rs100.

The Assistant Commissioner filed the complaint against the vendor. According to the FIR, the official rate for guavas is Rs100 per kilogram. The complaint further states that the vendor was selling the fruit at Rs120 per kilogram.

Meanwhile, in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Maymar area, the first case of new year 2025 was registered at the local police station. The FIR includes charges of attempted murder and aerial firing. The case was filed under number 1/2025 following incidents of aerial firing on New Year’s Eve in the city.

Earlier, new year celebrations in Karachi were marred by aerial firing in various areas, resulting in injuries to at least 29 individuals, including women and children, ARY News reported on Wednesday, quoting rescue officials.

The incidents of air firing occurred in different parts of the city, including Liaquatabad, Tariq Road, Shah Faisal, Orangi Town, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Azizabad, and Korangi.

In Liaquatabad, three people were injured in aerial firing on new year. Tariq Road and Shah Faisal reported aerial firing incidents that left two women injured.

In Orangi Town and Gulshan-e-Iqbal two people were injured. In Azizabad, a child was injured due to a celebratory fire on New Year’s night.

Gulzar-e-Hijri and Korangi No. 6 also reported three cases of bullet injuries.

Three people in Lyari and Aram Bagh, two people in Agra Taj, Malir Kala Board, Tipu Sultan, Ferozeabad and Alfalah Dastagir also reported bullet injuries cases on New Year’s night.

Meanwhile, rescue teams promptly responded and transported the injured to nearby hospitals for treatment. Authorities have urged the public to refrain from such dangerous activities in the future to ensure public safety during celebrations.