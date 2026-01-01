Aerial firing on New Year injures at least 28 across Karachi

KARACHI: At least 28 people were injured due to aerial firing in various areas of Karachi as the New Year 2026 began, ARY News reported, quoting hospital and rescue officials.

Among the injured were six women and two young girls, who were shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, Civil Hospital Karachi, and Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for treatment.

According to hospital and rescue officials, the injured included eight-year-old Fareeha near Safora, 11-year-old Mah Jabeen in Korangi’s Area Market, 18-year-old Wajiha in Mahmoodabad No. 5, and 40-year-old Aleena in Qayyumabad’s D Area.

Other victims included 55-year-old Shameem Umar in Gulzar-e-Hijri Scheme 33, 53-year-old Meraj Bano in Lines Area, 24-year-old Ajwa near Chandni Chowk in Azam Basti, and 35-year-old Drees Shafiq in Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block 2.

Rescue officials said Mukhtiar was injured in Chanesar Goth, while 33-year-old Nabeel was wounded in Golimar. Near the New Sabzi Mandi, 40-year-old Naik Muhammad was injured, while 20-year-old Ahmed was hurt in Korangi No. 5.

Further injuries were reported from Pak Colony, where 30-year-old Muhammad Aslam was wounded, and Azam Basti, where 35-year-old Khaliq Masih was injured. Near Five Star Chowrangi, 16-year-old Kaasham Kumar was hit, while 65-year-old Zaheer was injured at Johar Mor in celebratory firing on New Year 2026.

In Liaquatabad near Sindhi Hotel, 18-year-old Faizan was wounded, while 40-year-old Jan Bahadur was injured in Lea Market. Near Kala Pul, 35-year-old Safdar Shah was hit, and 25-year-old Azmat Ali was injured in Musa Colony, Gulberg.

Additional cases included 26-year-old Mubeen near Jona Mosque in Lyari, 18-year-old Hassan in Korangi No. 4, 40-year-old Aasim in Mauripur, Salamat Masih in Manzoor Colony, and Shehzad on Kashmir Road.

Authorities have once again urged the public to refrain from aerial firing, warning that the reckless practice continues to put innocent lives at serious risk.