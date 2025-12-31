Aerial firing on New Year’s eve to lead arrests in Karachi

Karachi police have announced a zero-tolerance policy against aerial firing on New Year’s eve, announcing to arrest individuals over aerial firing, ARY News reported.

As per details, Karachi’s District Central police have decided to take strict action to ensure safety of the masses on the New Year’s eve.

Police officials said comprehensive measures have been put in place to identify and apprehend those involved in celebratory gunfire. As part of the operation, drone cameras will be deployed across the district to monitor activities and assist in tracking offenders.

Drone surveillance has been enforced within the jurisdictions of all police stations in District Central, with officials confirming that video footage captured through drones will be used as key evidence during arrests and legal proceedings.

The police stressed that no leniency will be shown to individuals firing shots from rooftops or public places. The initiative aims to uphold the rule of law, enhance public safety awareness, and prevent loss of precious human lives during New Year celebrations.

NCCIA issues new year alert over online scams

The National Cyber Crime Agency (NCCIA) has issued new year alert over online scams to save public from deceiving attempts of fraudsters.

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) in its important public alert urged citizens to remain cautious as online fraudsters may lure them into online scam as the new year is coming near.

The agency stated that as New Year celebrations approach, citizens often receive multiple links and messages. In this context, the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency has warned the public to remain vigilant and protect themselves from New Year-related fraud.

According to the alert, fake congratulatory links and messages promising bogus gifts are circulating widely in connection with the New Year.