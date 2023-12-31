New year’s eve: Punjab police finalise security plan

LAHORE: The Punjab police have finalised security preparations across the province ahead of New Year’s Eve, ARY News reported.

In a statement released today, the Punjab police spokesperson said that more than 21,000 police personnel were deployed across the province. In Lahore, 2,373 officers were deployed.

It said 2,312 metal detectors and thousands of security cameras were being used in the security of new year events. Similar arrangements were also made in Multan, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and other cities.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar warns of strict action against aerial firing, rioting, and one-wheeling.

Dr Usman Anwar advised citizens to report violations and urges parents to monitor their children’s activities, preventing involvement in illegal actions.

Special squads have been formed for maintaining law and order, while additional personnel are deployed by district traffic officers, including CTO Lahore, to manage traffic on busy routes.

Meanwhile, the Karachi traffic police has devised a strategy against those driving recklessly or under the influence of alcohol on the New Year’s eve.

According to a statement issued by police, the force will use breathalysers on New Year’s Eve to arrest drunk drivers.

In a statement, police spokesperson Ibrar Hussain Baloch said carrying alcohol and narcotics in cars would not be allowed at any cost.

“No leniency will be shown to such persons,” said the police statement. “The Karachi City Traffic Police, on the instructions of the Karachi police chief and DIG Traffic, has made a policy to tackle the traffic flow on New Year’s Night.”