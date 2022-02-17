Thursday, February 17, 2022
New York: Girl missing since 2019 found alive hidden under staircase

NEW YORK: A young girl who was reported missing in 2019 has been found hiding under the stairs in a New York home, police announced.

Paislee Shultis, who went missing from her home in Cayuga Heights was rescued from the property in Saugerties in upstate New York after police received a tip on her whereabouts.

Shultis was only four when she disappeared, the police said. The police initially suspected her non-custodial parents – Kimberly Cooper and Kirk Shultis Jr – as her abductors, but did not bring charges.

According to a report by NBC New York, the owner of the house had no knowledge of whereabouts when police knocked on the door, saying she hadn’t seen her since the child was reported missing.

After the police searched the house for the young girl, they found Paislee and her non-custodial mother, Kimberley Cooper, in a ‘makeshift room’ concealed beneath a closed staircase, which led to the house’s basement.

