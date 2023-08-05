Watch: Influencer sparks riot in New York with gaming console giveaway

Videos of a riot sparked by a social media influencer’s announcement of giving away gifts including PlayStation 5 gaming consoles in New York are going viral.

It all started with a posting on Instagram from 21-year-old Kai Cenat, calling on fans to meet him in lower Manhattan for a live-streamed event where he would hand out gifts including PlayStation 5 game consoles.

Thousands of young people — at least 2,000 according to US media — gathered very quickly on Union Square and surrounding streets in the hopes of seeing Kai Cenat, who has millions of followers on Twitch, YouTube, Instagram and other social media.

As the streets heaved, young men started throwing objects from a nearby construction site, targeting people in the crowd and the police, who were rapidly deployed in large numbers.

Television footage and news photographs showed rioters surrounding and blocking vehicles, with young men kicking and smashing some of the cars.

🚨#BREAKING: Twitch streamer Influencer Giveaway Sparks a massive Riot in Union Square park 📌#Manhattan | #NewYork Right now, a huge riot is currently happening at Union Square Park in Manhattan, New York. Hundreds of young teens and adults have gathered after a Twitch live… pic.twitter.com/6WynfWFlDB — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) August 4, 2023

A crowd of several hundred people filled Union Sq. Friday afternoon for what was billed as an event by popular Twitch stream & YouTube creator Kai Cenat. The “HUGE GIVEAWAY,” which promised free PlayStation consoles, was scheduled for 4p., but hundreds had already arrived by 3p. pic.twitter.com/QTIojA4uLO — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) August 4, 2023

Just another day in New York City… pic.twitter.com/GTb9iKjfoz — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 4, 2023

If you are planning to visit New York now, Hold! pic.twitter.com/7Et7sgUgej — Prof.N John Camm (@njohncamm) August 5, 2023

“People were bleeding from their heads, from their faces … people were suffering out here,” said New York City Police Chief Jeffrey Maddrey at a press briefing. “There were a lot of people, it was uncontrolled… a lot of young people got hurt.”

In the end, it took a thousand police officers to disperse the impromptu gathering.

Several people were arrested, Jeffrey Maddrey said. Kai Cenat was taken in for questioning but had not been formally detained.