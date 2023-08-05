28.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Advertisement -

Watch: Influencer sparks riot in New York with gaming console giveaway

Web Desk and AFP
By Web Desk and AFP
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk and AFP
Web Desk and AFPhttps://arynews.tv/author/webdesk/%3Fmolongui_byline=true%26mca=https://arynews.tv/author/afp/

Videos of a riot sparked by a social media influencer’s announcement of giving away gifts including PlayStation 5 gaming consoles in New York are going viral.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv 

It all started with a posting on Instagram from 21-year-old Kai Cenat, calling on fans to meet him in lower Manhattan for a live-streamed event where he would hand out gifts including PlayStation 5 game consoles.

Thousands of young people — at least 2,000 according to US media — gathered very quickly on Union Square and surrounding streets in the hopes of seeing Kai Cenat, who has millions of followers on Twitch, YouTube, Instagram and other social media.

As the streets heaved, young men started throwing objects from a nearby construction site, targeting people in the crowd and the police, who were rapidly deployed in large numbers.

Television footage and news photographs showed rioters surrounding and blocking vehicles, with young men kicking and smashing some of the cars.

“People were bleeding from their heads, from their faces … people were suffering out here,” said New York City Police Chief Jeffrey Maddrey at a press briefing. “There were a lot of people, it was uncontrolled… a lot of young people got hurt.”

In the end, it took a thousand police officers to disperse the impromptu gathering.

Several people were arrested, Jeffrey Maddrey said. Kai Cenat was taken in for questioning but had not been formally detained.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.