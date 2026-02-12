New York Sehri & Iftar Timings- Ramadan 2026

Ramadan 2026 Sehri Iftar Timings New York USA | Complete Ramzan Calendar 2026 New York City United States

New York’s Muslim community can use this reliable Ramadan 2026 calendar for precise Sehri (Suhoor/Fajr end) and Iftar (Maghrib) times in EST/EDT (note: daylight saving time begins March 8, 2026, shifting to EDT). As a major global hub with vibrant mosques and communities, these timings help families, professionals, and students plan Sahur meals, daily prayers, Taraweeh, and Iftars during the blessed month.

Important Note: Ramadan 1447 AH is expected to begin in the US (including New York) around the evening of February 17, 2026, with the first fast on February 18, 2026 (provisional, based on astronomical calculations and announcements from bodies like the Fiqh Council of North America and moonsighting.com). The month ends around March 18–19, 2026, followed by Eid ul-Fitr. Timings are astronomical estimates primarily aligned with AlAdhan.com (Muslim World League method), cross-verified with sources like IslamicFinder, timesprayer.com, and Muslim Hands USA. Slight variations (a few minutes) may occur due to calculation methods or local mosque adjustments (e.g., ISNA vs. MWL). Always confirm with your local mosque (e.g., Islamic Cultural Center of New York), apps like Muslim Pro or Athan, or official announcements for final accuracy.

Here is the Ramadan 2026 Calendar New York with Sehri and Iftar timings (aligned closely with common NYC references like AlAdhan and timesprayer.com for consistency):

Ramadan Date Day Sehri (Fajr End) Iftar (Maghrib) 1 18 Feb Wed 5:30 am 5:34 pm 2 19 Feb Thu 5:29 am 5:36 pm 3 20 Feb Fri 5:28 am 5:37 pm 4 21 Feb Sat 5:26 am 5:38 pm 5 22 Feb Sun 5:25 am 5:39 pm 6 23 Feb Mon 5:24 am 5:40 pm 7 24 Feb Tue 5:23 am 5:41 pm 8 25 Feb Wed 5:21 am 5:42 pm 9 26 Feb Thu 5:20 am 5:43 pm 10 27 Feb Fri 5:19 am 5:44 pm 11 28 Feb Sat 5:17 am 5:45 pm 12 01 Mar Sun 5:16 am 5:46 pm 13 02 Mar Mon 5:14 am 5:47 pm 14 03 Mar Tue 5:13 am 5:48 pm 15 04 Mar Wed 5:11 am 5:49 pm 16 05 Mar Thu 5:10 am 5:50 pm 17 06 Mar Fri 5:08 am 5:51 pm 18 07 Mar Sat 5:07 am 5:52 pm 19 08 Mar Sun 5:05 am (EDT) 6:53 pm (EDT) 20 09 Mar Mon 5:04 am (EDT) 6:54 pm (EDT) 21 10 Mar Tue 5:02 am (EDT) 6:55 pm (EDT) 22 11 Mar Wed 5:01 am (EDT) 6:56 pm (EDT) 23 12 Mar Thu 4:59 am (EDT) 6:57 pm (EDT) 24 13 Mar Fri 4:58 am (EDT) 6:58 pm (EDT) 25 14 Mar Sat 4:56 am (EDT) 6:59 pm (EDT) 26 15 Mar Sun 4:55 am (EDT) 7:00 pm (EDT) 27 16 Mar Mon 4:53 am (EDT) 7:01 pm (EDT) 28 17 Mar Tue 4:52 am (EDT) 7:02 pm (EDT) 29 18 Mar Wed 4:50 am (EDT) 7:03 pm (EDT) 30 19 Mar Thu 4:49 am (EDT) 7:04 pm (EDT)

These timings reflect the gradual increase in fasting hours (from ~12 hours early on to over 14 hours by the end) due to lengthening spring days in the Northern Hemisphere. Note the shift to EDT starting March 8.

May Allah accept your fasts, duas, and good deeds this Ramadan 2026. May the month bring peace, barakah, and unity to the Muslim community in New York and around the world. Ramadan Mubarak! 🌙 For real-time updates or jamaat-specific times, check trusted apps, local masjids, or sites like AlAdhan.com. Share this calendar with friends and family.