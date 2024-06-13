web analytics
New York’s Nassau County cricket stadium set to be demolished; here’s why

The makeshift Nassau County cricket ground, which was built specifically for the T20 World Cup 2024, is all set to be demolished after the New York leg of the event came to an end.

The Pop Up Stadium, constructed in just 106 days, will take approximately six weeks to dismantle.

India’s Group A fixture against co-hosts USA on Wednesday was the last game to be played at the venue.

In a viral video, bulldozers were seen parked outside the stadium, ready to wipe out the temporary venue.

As for the pitches, their fate is still uncertain. According to the International Cricket Council (ICC), it is up to the Nassau County authorities. “If they want to keep them and handle the required maintenance, they can,” said an ICC official. Otherwise, the ICC will relocate the drop-in pitches.

The drop-in pitches hosted eight matches and produced unpredictable and occasionally dangerous bounce.

