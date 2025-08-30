New Zealand launches Business Investor Visa: Eligibility rules for Pakistani applicants

The New Zealand government has introduced a new Business Investor Visa, creating fresh opportunities for experienced investors from Pakistan and other countries to establish and actively run businesses in New Zealand.

The new Business Investor Visa replaces the Entrepreneur Work Visa, which has now closed to new applications. However, existing holders can still apply for renewals or residence under the old scheme.

Applications for the New Zealand’s Business Investor Work Visa will open in November 2025, offering two main investment pathways. Investors can either commit NZ $1 million (approx. Rs 180 million) in an existing business for a three-year work-to-residence route, or invest NZ $2 million (approx. Rs 360 million) for a 12-month fast-track to residence.

Applicants from Pakistan may either purchase a business outright or acquire at least 25 percent ownership, provided they meet the minimum investment criteria. The New Zealand visa is valid for up to four years and costs NZ$12,380 (approx. Rs 2.2 million), covering the application fee and levy. Successful applicants can also include their spouses and dependent children.

Eligibility requirements for Pakistanis

To qualify for New Zealand’s Business Investor Visa, investors must be 55 years or younger, meet English language requirements (IELTS 5.0 or equivalent), and demonstrate sufficient funds of at least NZ$500,000 (approx. Rs 90 million) to support themselves and their families during business setup.

Applicants must also show business experience, meet health and character requirements, and create jobs by employing at least five full-time staff.

However, certain business types will not be eligible for New Zealand’s Business Investor Visa, including drop-shipping, gambling, tobacco or vaping production, adult entertainment, corner shops, immigration advisory firms, discount stores, fast food outlets, franchises, and home-based businesses.

New Zealand officials said the scheme complements the Active Investor Plus Visa and forms part of broader immigration reforms to attract global talent and investment. More details, including comparisons between the two visas, will be released in October 2025.

