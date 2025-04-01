New Zealand star batter ruled out of second ODI against Pakistan

New Zealand suffered a major blow after their star batter ruled out of the second ODI against Pakistan in Hamilton on Wednesday after suffering a right hamstring injury.

The injury to Mark Chapman occurred while he was fielding during the first ODI in Napier, and an MRI scan confirmed a grade one tear, requiring a brief rehabilitation period.

Chapman, who made a career-high 132 in the series opener at McLean Park, will head back to Auckland to focus on recovery, with hopes of returning for the third and final ODI at Bay Oval on Saturday.

Replacing him in the squad for the Hamilton match is top-order batter Tim Seifert, fresh off an impressive T20I series against Pakistan where he led the run-scoring with 249 runs at an average of 62.

Coach Gary Stead called Chapman’s injury unfortunate but expressed relief that it’s minor, adding that the team is optimistic about his availability for the series finale.

Also read: Pakistan opening batter ruled out of second New Zealand ODI

Despite a preference for players with full national and domestic contracts in ODI squad selection, Stead noted that Seifert’s recent form made him a deserving addition. Stead praised Seifert’s experience and current batting prowess, highlighting him as a valuable top-order option for the upcoming crucial game.

New Zealand currently leads the three-match ODI series 1-0, following a 4-1 victory in the preceding T20 series.

Batting first in first ODI, the hosts posted a total of 344/9 in their 50 overs on the back of a brilliant century from Mark Chapman.

In response, Pakistan were bundled out for 271 in 44.1 overs, with Babar Azam top-scoring with 78 off 83 balls.

The second ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand is set to take place on April 2 (tomorrow) in Hamilton.

New Zealand ODI squad

Henry Nicholls, Muhammad Abbas, Adithya Ashok, Michael Bracewell (C), Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Mitch Hay (wk), Nick Kelly, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Will Young

Pakistan’s ODI squad

Mohammad Rizwan (c), Salman Ali Agha (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Akif Javed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Sufyan Moqim, Tayyab Tahir, Haris Rauf and Usman Khan.

Pakistan-New Zealand ODI series schedule