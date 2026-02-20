New Zealand must adapt quickly to Sri Lanka wickets: Chapman

New Zealand can adapt quickly to switching to Sri Lankan pitches in the T20 World Cup after playing all their matches so far in India, said batsman Mark Chapman on Friday.

New Zealand open their Super Eight campaign against Pakistan in Colombo on Saturday, ahead of matches against Sri Lanka and England at the same venue.

Pace, bounce and spin in Colombo will be markedly different to Chennai and Ahmedabad, where New Zealand played their group matches, but Chapman said the players knew all about the variation in pitch conditions.

“I think guys understand what they need to do on slower wickets after playing in India where pitches were batting friendly,” said the middle-order batsman.

“So, we’re pretty confident that we’ll face up to whatever conditions are in front of us. A lot of the guys have played a lot of cricket here before.”

Pakistan have played all their four matches in Sri Lanka and have a potent spin attack.

Chapman was confident New Zealand can handle Pakistan’s spinners, including the unorthodox Usman Tariq, who pauses in his delivery stride and bowls with deceptive variation, including side-arm.

“Obviously, Tariq has a pretty unique action with the way that he stops at the crease and that’s something to factor in,” said Chapman.

“But each of the Pakistan spinners poses their own threat.”

Pakistan have beaten New Zealand in five of their seven previous T20 World Cup encounters.

Captain Mitchell Santner is set to return after missing the game against Canada with a stomach upset.

“He’s pretty excited to get back to the park,” said Chapman.

“And, you know, barring any last-minute sickness, I think he’ll be there.”

Pace bowler Lockie Ferguson will only land back in Sri Lanka on Friday night after returning home for the birth of his first child.

Ferguson missed the win against Canada on Tuesday and is not certain to play against Pakistan after his long-round trip.