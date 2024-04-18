New Zealand opt to bat against Pakistan in first T20I

RAWALPINDI: New Zealand have won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan in the first T20I of the five-match series here at Pindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Earlier, the toss was was delayed due to the wet outfield.

The toss was originally scheduled to take place at 7 PM Pakistan Standard Time (PST), however, persistent drizzle brought the covers back.

It is worth mentioning here that the first three T20Is of the five-match series between Pakistan and New Zealand are likely to be affected by the rain.

As per the weather forecasts, there could be heavy rain in Islamabad and Rawalpindi throughout this week. There are 80 per cent chance of rain, during tonight’s first T20I.

The rain probability increases to 84 on April 20 before it significantly drops down to 20 per cent on April 21.

Pakistan squad playing XI

Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Irfan Khan Niazi, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir and Abrar Ahmed.

New Zealand playing XI

Michael Bracewell (c), Tim Seifert (wk), Tim Robinson, Dean Foxcroft, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Josh Clarkson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Ben Sears and Benjamin Lister.

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I series schedule

April 18 — 1st T20I, Rawalpindi

April 20 — 2nd T20I, Rawalpindi

April 21 — 3rd T20I, Rawalpindi

April 25 — 4th T20I, Lahore

April 27 — 5th T20I, Lahore