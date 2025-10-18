New Zealand opt to bowl against Pakistan

New Zealand have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Pakistan in the 19th match of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Saturday.

Pakistan are eager to open their World Cup campaign with a win after suffering consecutive losses against Bangladesh, India, Australia, and also includes their recent washed-out match against England.

On the other hand, New Zealand will look to gain confidence back, with their record in the ongoing Women’s World Cup 2025.

Both teams have faced each other 17 times in ODI history, with the Blackcaps leading the rivalry with 15 wins. Pakistan have one win in their pocket, while one match have ended with no result.

Playing XIs

Pakistan Women: Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Fatima Sana (c), Sidra Nawaz (wk), Rameen Shamim, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal

New Zealand Women: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (wk), Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson