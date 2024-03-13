New Zealand to tour Pakistan for 5-match T20I series in April

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced the schedule of the New Zealand team’s tour for five T20Is next month.

As per details, the Kiwis will land in Islamabad on April 14 to play a five-match T20I series against Pakistan.

The series opener will be played in Rawalpindi on April 18, according to the schedule revealed by the PCB. The second and third T20I matches will also be played in Rawalpindi on April 20 and 21.

After playing three matches in Rawalpindi, the visiting team will travel to Lahore to play the remaining two matches.

Read more: Pakistan beat New Zealand in 5th T20I to avoid series whitewash

Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will host the remaining T20Is on April 25 and 27. All matches are set to kick off at 7 pm.

This tour marks New Zealand’s third visit to Pakistan in 17 months. Previously, they had traveled to Pakistan in December 2022/January 2023 to feature in two Tests and three ODIs – part of the ICC Men’s Championship. Later that year in April, they traveled to Lahore, Rawalpindi and Karachi to feature in 10 white-ball matches.