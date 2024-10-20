New Zealand win Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 final

New Zealand Women beat South Africa Women in the final of the T20 World Cup 2024 to claim their maiden trophy in Dubai on Sunday.

The final of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 saw New Zealand posting 158-5 in their 20 overs as Amelia Kerr remained the highest run-getter with a 43-run knock while Brooke Halliday added 38 runs to the total.

In response, South Africa were off to a good start as their opening pair added 51 runs in 6.4 overs.

However, they suffered a collapse in the middle and managed 126-9, losing by 32 runs.

Amelia Kerr was the pick of the bowlers with the figures of 24/3 while Rosemary Mair also bagged three wickets while conceding 25 runs in her four-over spell in the final of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024.

This was South Africa Women’s second consecutive final appearance in the tournament after they lost to Australia by 19 runs in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023.

On the other hand, New Zealand Women reached the tournament final for the first time since 2010. In the 2009 and 2010 editions, they had lost to England by six wickets in London, and to Australia by three runs in Barbados.