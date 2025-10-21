Newborn girl’s body found in balcony of house in Karachi

KARACHI: In a shocking and tragic incident, the body of a newborn girl was found dumped in a shopping bag thrown from a building in Karachi’s Korangi area on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

According to police, the incident took place in the Christian Para of Korangi, where residents discovered the bag after it landed on the balcony of their house. Upon checking, they were horrified to find the body of a newborn wrapped inside.

Police officials said the unidentified culprits apparently tried to throw the bag into a nearby garbage dump, but it fell into the balcony instead.

After being informed, police reached the scene and collected evidence from the spot. Several residents were questioned as part of the initial investigation.

Authorities have launched a probe to identify the individuals responsible for abandoning the infant. Police described the case as a “deeply disturbing act” and assured that all angles are being investigated.

Earlier, a tragic incident occurred in Karachi, where a man killed his two daughters, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing police.

As per details, the bodies of two young girls were found inside a house located in North Nazimabad’s Block G, Kausar Niazi Colony.

The bodies of 10-year-old Zainab and 11-year-old Aaliya were discovered with their throats slit. The victims were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Police said that the father is accused of killing his daughters, and evidence has been collected from the crime scene.