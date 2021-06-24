Newborn kidnapped from Karachi hospital

KARACHI: In a shocking incident, a newborn baby boy was kidnapped from a private hospital in Karachi on Thursday, ARY News reported.

According to the details, a woman gave birth to a baby boy at 6 am at a private hospital situated in Baldia Town. The mother was left shocked when the newborn went missing from the gynaecology ward of the hospital at around 3:15 pm.

After being informed police rushed to the scene and launched a search for him, but to no avail.

However, a CCTV footage, which allegedly captured the kidnapping of the infant, shows that a veil-clad woman is carrying the newborn outside the hospital. She sits in an auto-rickshaw and fled away. The police officials were of the view that the woman committed the crime alone.

The officials were trying to identified the kidnapper with the help of the CCTV footage. The police have registered an FIR and launched investigations into the kidnapping incident.

Earlier on March 11, a 10-day-old baby girl has been kidnapped from her house in Karachi.

According to the details, her mother had fallen asleep after she made her newborn baby girl sleep in the evening at her house in Karachi’s Al-Falah Housing Society. When the woman had woken, she found that her newborn baby was missing and the main gate of the house was opened.