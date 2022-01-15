Newborn miraculously survives after being abandoned at -20C

In what could be termed a miracle, a newborn baby survived a chilling temperature of -20 degrees Celsius in Siberia after being found abandoned in an egg box in deep snow.

The newborn baby was rescued by five teenage friends who went out for a walk when they found the abandoned baby. The boys after hearing a sound opened the box thinking that there were puppies inside it. However, it turned out to be carrying a baby girl.

One of the teenagers then called his parents for help who then rushed the baby girl to a hospital, fearing that extreme cold may have diminished the chances of her survival.

However, doctors declared her fit and healthy despite the intense cold.

A doctor quickly examined the baby and warmed her by gently rubbing her arms and legs, a statement by the regional health ministry said.

It is believed that the girl was about two or three days old when she was found.

The police are looking for her parents and have opened a criminal investigation into the attempted murder of a minor.

