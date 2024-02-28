Newly elected Balochistan Assembly’s lawmakers take oath

QUETTA: The newly elected MPAs of the Balochistan Assembly took their oaths of membership on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

The Balochistan Assembly session was chaired by the presiding officer Engineer Zamrud Khan. The new members of the assembly took oath as MPAs of the provincial house.

The 51 members, elected on general seats, who took oath today include members of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmakers who have emerged as the largest parties in the 65-member House.

The assembly includes 11 reserved seats for women and three for minorities while the PPP has 11 seats and PML-N has 10 seats.

Meanwhile, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) have 10 and five seats, respectively.

Earlier it emerged that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has formed a committee on power-sharing with the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in Balochistan.

According to sources, the PML-N committee for talks with PPP on the formation of government in Balochistan, includes Jam Kamal Khan, Nawab Jangez Mari, Mir Saleem Khosa, Mir Asim Khird, Sheikh Jaffer Mandokhel and Jamal Shah Kakar.

Sources said that the committee would meet the party leadership and then proceed with talks with PPP.