Newly elected PPP lawmakers sworn in by NA speaker

ISLAMABAD: Newly elected members of the national assembly Ali Moosa Gillani and Abdul Hakeem Baloch took oath as MNA on Monday, ARY News reported.

The two PPP leaders won the by-poll on NA-157 Multan and NA-237 Malir on October 16.

Speaker National Assembly Raja Perviaz Ashraf took oath from the two lawmakers.

PPP’s Ali Moosa Gillani had beaten Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate Meherbano Qureshi in the by-polls in NA-157 Multan IV. While Abdul Hakeem Baloch defeated PTI Chairman Imran Khan in NA-237 Malir.

However, PTI Chairman Imran Khan won 6 out of the 7 seats he contested in the by-polls. But, the notification of his victory has yet not been issued, due to unclarity on his disqualification by the ECP on Friday.

In NA-157, PPP candidate Ali Musa Gillani secured 79,743 votes while PTI’s Meher Bano Qureshi was runner-up with 59,993 votes.

Also Read: PTI’s vote went up from 37% to 49% in by-polls- PILDAT Chief

In NA-237 Malir Karachi, PPP candidate Abdul Hakeem Baloch defeated PTI Chairman Imran Khan obtaining 32,567 votes while PTI chief Imran Khan stood second with 22,493 votes, as per unofficial and unconfirmed results from all 194 polling stations.

Comments