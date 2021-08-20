Newly-married Indian couple gets five litres of petrol as wedding gift

CHENNAI: At a time when soaring fuel prices continue to create problems for the common men, a newly-married couple received five litres of petrol as a gift at their wedding reception.

A Tamil comedian named Mayilsamy reportedly grabbed the headlines for an unusual gift that he gave to the couple. And, now a number of pictures of the wedding ceremony and the memorable gift is going viral across social media platforms.

As Mayilsamy went up to the stage to congratulate the newly-wed couple, he gifted them with two plastic cans filled with petrol. This gift was assumed to be Mayilsamy’s jibe at the rising fuel prices in the country.

As per a report by a local Indian outlet, a video from the wedding ceremony that has been shared by several media organisations, Mayilsamy explains that he gifted two cans of petrol, in an attempt to express his concern over rising fuel prices.

In the video, Mayilsamy has also applauded the Tamil Nadu government’s recent decision to slash petrol prices by Rs 3 per liter. But, he further added that the union government is not paying any attention to the issue.