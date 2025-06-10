Newlywed couple commit suicide over lack of money for honeymoon

FAISALABAD: A newlywed couple died by suicide on Tuesday after lying on railway tracks near the Bhai Wala crossing in Faisalabad, ARY News reported.

The deceased were identified as Sajid and Razia, who had been married for just three months. According to police, the couple lay down in front of the Badar Express train.

Rescue teams arrived swiftly after receiving the alert, and the bodies were transferred to Allied Hospital Faisalabad.

The couple was the resident of Adeel Town and Sajid worked at a local power loom factory. Initial police investigations suggest that Sajid had requested money from his brother, Zahid, to go on a honeymoon. When Zahid asked him to wait a few days, Sajid reportedly became emotionally overwhelmed.

Police further revealed that Sajid made a final phone call to Zahid from the railway tracks. Despite his brother’s efforts to stop him, Sajid ended the call and lay down on tracks with his wife.

Authorities have launched a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the case.

