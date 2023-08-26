Newsmen meet Sindh home minister, demand arrest of journalist’s killers

KARACHI: Sindh Caretaker Home Minister retired Brigadier Haris Nawaz on Saturday said that a targeted operation being launched against gangs of bandits in Katcha area, ARY News reported.

Haris Nawaz was talking with a delegation of journalists who called on him and demanded arrest of the culprits involved in murder of Sukkur journalist Jan Mohammad Mahar.

Sindh home minister said that the inquiry will be based on merit and the media will be kept informed about progress of the probe.

“The government of Sindh will give Rs 10 million compensation cheque to the family of the journalist,” home minister said.

He said that an organized campaign being launched against criminals in the province. ” A targeted operation being started against bandit gangs in Katcha area,” he added.

The delegation comprised of Secretary Karachi Press Club Shoaib Khan, former treasurer KPC Waheed Rajpar, President PFUJ G.M. Jamali, PFUJ Treasurer Lala Asad Pathan, KUJ President Faheem Siddiqui, former president KPC Alauddin Khanzada, Aslam Khan, Naimat Khuhro and others.