Next budget will be presented under Finance Division: Aurangzeb

PESHAWAR: Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Thursday said that the next budget will be presented by the Tax Policy Office under the Finance Division.

Addressing Pakistan Business Summit in Peshawar finance minister said that Pakistan has to pay 1.3 billion US dollars for Eurobond in April 2026.

Pakistan has repaid its $500 million Eurobond that matured on September 30, 2025, in line with its obligations, finance minister said.

Pakistan’s debt sustainability metrics have improved and have been in a stronger position.

He said Pakistan’s foreign remittances are increasing and expected to hit 43 billion dollars.

Finance Minister said that the policy rate and expenditures are going down, and it could further drop.