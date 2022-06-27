Next Karachi mayor will be from PPP, claims Saeed Ghani

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Labour Saeed Ghani has claimed that the next mayor of Karachi would be from Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), ARY News reported on Monday.

Speaking on the Sindh Assembly floor, the minister expressed optimism that the next city mayor would be from PPP as the party’s vote bank is increasing in the province, while the other party’s popularity is diminishing.

Saeed Ghani further said that the PPP has carried out development work in Karachi, adding that the local government elections has proved the increasing popularity of the party.

Referring to the K-4 project, the provincial minister while quoting the Chief Secretary noted that the federal government was not providing water. “The secretary said even if the Centre does not provide 1200 cusecs of water, we will provide it from our quota,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was leading in the first phase of local government elections in Sindh’s 14 districts, according to unofficial results.

According to unconfirmed and unofficial results, the ruling PPP emerged with the highest number of winning candidates, while the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) stood second, independents third, PTI 4th, and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) secured the fifth position.

Unofficial results show PPP is leading the race with 120 Union Council (UC) chairman seats, the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) 26 while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Independents have won 8 seats each.

