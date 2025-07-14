Next monsoon spell expected in Karachi from tomorrow

KARACHI: The next monsoon spell likely to enter in Karachi on Tuesday (July 15), the Met Office said in a statement on Monday.

Karachi and other districts of Sindh will experience light to medium intensity rainfall from July 15 to 17, according to the weather report.

The city experienced drizzling in different areas early Monday amid a cloudy weather. Sea breeze has partly restored as winds blowing in metropolis with light speed.

The Met Office has predicted drizzling or light rainfall this evening or night.

The port city expecting temperatures as above as 35°Celsius, with humidity levels at 78%.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a red alert of flooding in local streams, drains and hill torrents in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Mansehra, Murree Galliyat, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Buner, Swabi, Nowshera, Mardan, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, D.G.Khan, northeastern Punjab, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and Baluchistan due to heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Heavy rainfall in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan could also cause landslides, PMD said in its alert.

Strong monsoon systems threaten to trigger flash floods, landslides, and urban inundation on Monday’s evening or night through Tuesday July 15.