Next monsoon spell in Karachi from July 15: Met Office

KARACHI: Sea breeze has partly restored in Karachi as the city experiences hot and sunny weather on Saturday.

The sea winds are expected to restore to normal in the city on tomorrow improving weather conditions as drizzling expected in the morning as well as in the night.

Next monsoon weather system is expected to influence the city from July 15. Light rainfall with wind and thunderstorm is likely from July 15 to 17.

Moderate rain-wind/thundershower is also expected in Sindh’s Tharparkar, Mirpur Khas, Sanghar, Sukkur, Larkana, Dadu, Jacobabad, Khairpur, Shaheed Benazirabad and Hyderabad districts from 15th to 17th July with occasional gaps.

According to the Met Office, moist currents are penetrating in the country and likely to intensify from 13th July. A fresh westerly wave is expected to approach in the country on 13th evening.

Under the influence of these meteorological conditions rain with wind/thundershower with scattered heavy falls to very heavy is expected in Northeastern and southern parts of Baluchistan from 13th to 16th July.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has cautioned against flooding in hill torrents, rain streams and local drains owing to heavy to very heavy rainfall from July 13-14, in Murree, Galliyat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Buner, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Dera Ghazi Khan, northeastern parts of Punjab, Baluchistan and Kashmir.

Heavy rainfall could cause landslides in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

The low-lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Nowshera and Peshawar could submerge owing to heavy rainfall.