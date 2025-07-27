web analytics
33.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, July 27, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Next spell of monsoon rains to begin from tomorrow: PDMA

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

LAHORE: Fresh monsoon spell of rains will begin from tomorrow (Monday), the PDMA Punjab has said in a statement.

Director General Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Irfan Ali Kathia has said that no losses of life reported in rain-related incidents in the province during last 24 hours.

DG PDMA has said that the Indus River has been in low flood at Tarbela and Kalabagh, while the river has been in medium flood at Taunsa barrage.

Chenab, Ravi, Jhelum and Sutlej flowing at below flood level in the province, he said.

The Met office earlier reported that monsoon currents are continuously penetrating in upper and central parts of the country. A westerly wave is likely to approach on 29th July.

Rain with scattered heavy falls is expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and other districts of Punjab, from 28th to 31st July. Rainfall is also likely in D.G. Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur and other districts of southern Punjab from 29th to 31st July.

This monsoon spell will also bring rainfall in various districts of Sindh, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Baluchistan.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.