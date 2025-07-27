Next spell of monsoon rains to begin from tomorrow: PDMA

LAHORE: Fresh monsoon spell of rains will begin from tomorrow (Monday), the PDMA Punjab has said in a statement.

Director General Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Irfan Ali Kathia has said that no losses of life reported in rain-related incidents in the province during last 24 hours.

DG PDMA has said that the Indus River has been in low flood at Tarbela and Kalabagh, while the river has been in medium flood at Taunsa barrage.

Chenab, Ravi, Jhelum and Sutlej flowing at below flood level in the province, he said.

The Met office earlier reported that monsoon currents are continuously penetrating in upper and central parts of the country. A westerly wave is likely to approach on 29th July.

Rain with scattered heavy falls is expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and other districts of Punjab, from 28th to 31st July. Rainfall is also likely in D.G. Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur and other districts of southern Punjab from 29th to 31st July.

This monsoon spell will also bring rainfall in various districts of Sindh, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Baluchistan.