Neymar uncertain for 2026 World Cup after surgery

Brazil forward Neymar Jr. is set to undergo knee surgery, putting his participation in the FIFA World Cup 2026 in doubt.

The 33-year-old played full 90 minutes through pain on Sunday as Santos secured a vital 3-0 win over Cruzeiro at the Urbano Caldeira Stadium, ensuring the club avoided an immediate return to Brazil’s second division.

Neymar has scored five goals in his last four league games since returning to his boyhood club in January after a stint in Saudi Arabia.

“I came for this, to try to help the best way I can. These have been tough weeks for me,” Neymar said after the match.

“I thank those who were with me to lift me up.

“If it weren’t for them, I wouldn’t have played these matches because of these injuries, this knee problem. I need to rest, and then we will have this knee surgery.”

However, he did not reveal details about the surgery or a recovery timeline.

Notably, Neymar has not featured for the national team in over two years due to a succession of injuries, with his last appearance coming in a defeat to Uruguay in October 2023.

With the World Cup scheduled in Canada, Mexico, and the United States from June 11 to July 19, doubts have emerged over Neymar’s availability.

Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti recently stated that the forward must regain full fitness to be considered for the squad.