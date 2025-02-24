WATCH: Neymar responds to jeering fans by scoring first olimpico

Jeering International Limeira fans provoked Neymar to score the first “olimpico” of his career, the Brazil international said on Sunday after guiding Santos to a 3-0 win in the Paulista Championship.

Neymar netted directly from a corner in the 27th minute, bending in a right-footed shot which struck the far post and ended up in the goal.

The 33-year-old also provided two assists for Tiquinho Soares score a first-half double.

“They teased me and I said, now I’m the one who’s going to score the goal,” Neymar told TNT Sports.

The home fans also taunted Neymar in the ninth minute when he walked up to take a corner, and the former Barcelona and Paris St Germain forward responded by signalling for them to sing louder before setting up Soares to score.

“My greatest joy is playing football,” Neymar posted on social media.

Neymar, who left Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal last month to return to his boyhood club, said last week that Santos were helping him “to rediscover soccer, rediscover joy”.

Santos play Bragantino in the Paulista Championship quarter-finals next weekend.

What is an Olimpico goal?

An Olimpico goal is a rare and exceptional type of goal in football, where a player scores directly from a corner kick, without the ball being touched by any other player. The term “Olimpico” originated from a goal scored by Cesáreo Onzari for Argentina against Uruguay in the 1924 Summer Olympics. Onzari’s goal was the first recorded instance of a player scoring directly from a corner kick in a major international tournament. Olimpico goals are considered a remarkable achievement, requiring a combination of skill, precision, and luck. They are relatively rare, making them all the more special and memorable when they occur.