Nezza defies Dodgers official to sing US national anthem in Spanish

Latin singer Nezza has revealed defying a Dodgers official to sing the US national anthem in Spanish at Saturday’s Los Angeles Dodgers game.

The 30-year-old Colombian-Dominican singer shared a video on TikTok showing her interaction with an official of the Dodgers.

The video shows Nezza sporting a Dominican Republic jersey as a representative tells her to sing ‘The Star Spangled Banner’ in English.

“We are gonna do the song in English today. I’m not sure if that wasn’t relayed,” the official says as Nezza is left without words.

However, the Colombian-Dominican singer seemed to care little about the Dodgers official’s request as the video cuts to footage of the end of her National Anthem in Spanish.

The R&B singer wrote in the caption, “Watch the Dodgers tell me I can’t sing the Spanish ‘Star Spangled Banner that Roosevelt literally commissioned in 1945… So I did it anyway.”

Nezza then uploaded another video to her TikTok page, saying, “Safe to say I’m never allowed in that stadium ever again.”

“Bear with me ’cause I’m still very shaken up and emotional. You can Google it, (but) I’ll just read it to you really quick: ‘It was officially commissioned in 1945 by the U.S. State Department as a part of President Franklin Roosevelt’s good neighbor policy to foster a better relationship with Latin America,” she said while talking about her version of ‘The Star Spangled Banner.’

The singer went on to maintain that she was not concerned about the potential consequences of her move and was proud of bringing her culture to the Los Angeles Dodgers game.

“And I am proud of myself for doing that today. Because my parents are immigrants and they’ve been citizens my whole life at this point. They got documented really early, but I just can’t imagine them being ripped away from me, just even at this age, let alone (as) a little kid. What are we doing?” Nezza said.