NFC to form working group for Fata's financial inclusion: Aslam

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Adviser Finance Muzammil Aslam has said that the NFC session has decided to form different groups to tackle various issues.

Chaired by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, NFC session attended by chief ministers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh Sohail Afridi, Murad Ali Shah, provincial finance ministers, KP finance adviser, Chairman FBR and other commission members.

Talking to media after the meeting, KP Adviser said that the NFC session was held with good ambience and each side was heard without any pressure.

He said six to seven working groups will be constituted. “A working group will also be constituted over the issue of the Fata’s inclusion in the financial structure,” he said.

“All sides agreed to take along the matter,” he said. “Nothing discussed with regard to decreasing the provincial share in Award,” he added.