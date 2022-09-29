NFRCC briefs senior journalists on flood devastation

ISLAMABAD: While appreciating the role of media in highlighting the flood devastation across the country, the National Flood Response Coordination Centre (NFRCC) briefed the senior journalists about damages to life and infrastructure as well as the relief efforts, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, the NFRCC briefed the senior journalists about flood devastation and the role of the armed forces, civil administration, and various organisations in rehabilitation.

Addressing a presser at the NFRCC with senior journalists, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said the rehabilitation activities in the flood-affected areas may continue for two years in view of the scale of the devastation caused by the calamity.

Ahsan Iqbal reiterated that the nation should stand united to lend a helping hand to the flood victims. “The armed forces while using their resources have actively participated in the relief activities,” he noted.

The planning minister further said that the floods have severely damaged the backward areas, noting that a program worth Rs40 billion has been launched for 20 most backward districts.

He also urged the media personnel to continue highlighting the devastation and suffering caused by the unprecedented floods.

Earlier in September, it was reported that the floods in Pakistan have badly damaged the health sector.

According to well-informed sources, floods have caused the loss of over Rs65 billion to the health structure. As many as 1,091 health centres have been damaged in Sindh, The loss is estimated at Rs34.13 billion.

297 health centres have been damaged in floods in Balochistan and the estimated loss is Rs18.98 billion, the sources said.

