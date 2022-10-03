NFRCC session discusses flood relief, reconstruction phase

ISLAMABAD: A session of the National Flood Response Coordination Centre (NFRCC) chaired by federal minister Ahsan Iqbal briefed about rescue and relief effort in flood-hit areas, ARY News reported on Monday.

Chairman NDMA and National Coordinator Maj. Gen. Zafar Iqbal were also present in the meeting.

The meeting was informed about relief trains from Turkey and flights carrying relief goods to Pakistan. ” Nine trains have arrived with relief goods and flood relief items of six trains have been distributed,” the session was briefed. “Relief items from remaining three trains will be unloaded today.”

The health ministry was directed in the meeting to tackle the challenges pertaining to mother and child healthcare.

“It is most necessary to control spread of malaria, dengue and other contagious diseases,” Federal Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said.

The forum was briefed about models of environment friendly shelter homes. “A comprehensive plan has been prepared for construction of shelter homes in proposed model villages,” the session was informed.

Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said that the reconstruction phase of flood relief is now being started.

The meeting also discussed the issue of fund shortage.

Comments