NGC energizes 500 kV line to transmit 2,200 MW from Karachi Nuclear Plants

ISLAMABAD: The National Grid Company of Pakistan Ltd. (NGC) has successfully energized the 500 kV transmission line circuits to transmit 2,200 MW of electricity from Karachi Nuclear Power Plant (KANUPP) to the national grid.

According to a press release, The NGC has energized the 500 kV K2/K3–Matiari and KKI–Port Qasim transmission line circuits, marking a major step forward in strengthening the nation’s power infrastructure besides evacuating 2,200 MW electricity from K2 and K3 nuclear power plants near Karachi.

The newly commissioned line creates a dedicated connection between the K2/K3 facilities of KANUPP of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) and the existing 500 kV Port Qasim–Matiari transmission network. The project was completed at an estimated cost of Rs 18.45 billion.

This critical upgrade significantly enhances the capacity, reliability, and stability of the national grid, especially in the southern region. It will also play a key role in strengthening grid resilience, supporting regional economic development, and generating employment opportunities.

In line with Pakistan’s energy security and sustainability goals, the project facilitates the integration of clean nuclear energy into the national power mix, contributing to a more diversified and reliable energy supply.

Despite numerous obstacles, this milestone was realized through unwavering support of Ministry of Energy (Power Division), Board of Directors NGC and collective efforts of key NGC departments, including Project Delivery (South), Asset Management (South), Telecom, HVDC (South), TSG (South), Transmission Line Design, Material Procurement & Management, Protection & Control, Power System Planning and special support from ISMO.

Managing Director Engr. Muhammad Shahid Nazir congratulated all teams involved, highlighting their dedication and professionalism. He emphasized that this successful energization reflects NGC’s commitment to enhancing Pakistan’s transmission infrastructure and delivering reliable, clean energy to power the nation’s future.