NHA announces arrangements after rain, snowfall forecast

ISLAMABAD: The National Highway Authority (NHA) Wednesday said that all arrangements have been finalized for clearance of snow after weather department’s forecast for snowfall and rain, ARY News reported.

The NHA has stated that preparations have been made for snow clearance from Muzaffarabad Highway.

“Required machinery, equipment and personnel have been deployed at vulnerable spots,” NHA said.

Chairman NHA himself monitoring the process, according to the statement.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had predicted light to moderate snowfall in Murree, Galliyat, Nathiagali, Kaghan, Naran, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Astore, Hunza, Gilgit, Neelum Valley, Bagh and Haveli districts from Tuesday (night) to Thursday in a weather forecast.

PDMA Punjab had issued alert over likely rainfall and snowfall in Murree, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala and Lahore from Tuesday to Thursday morning.

The PDMA has advised all deputy commissioners and emergency services in the province to take precautionary measures to avoid any human and material losses.

At least 23 tourists who were stranded in their vehicles due to heavy snowfall died of the extreme weather in Murree on January 07. An initial investigation report on the Murree tragedy exposed the administrative flaws during the influx of tourists to the scenic hill station during the snowfall.

