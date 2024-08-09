Important announcement on vehicle entry rules for motorway

ISLAMABAD: In a recent development, the authorities on Friday announced a decision that the vehicles with M-Tag only gain access to the motorway across Pakistan soon, ARY News reported.

The National Highway Authority (NHA) has issued crucial guidelines for vehicle entry on motorways across Pakistan, with the NHA spokesperson stating that only vehicles equipped with M-Tags will be permitted to enter the motorways in the near future.

The spokesperson added that the M-Tag facility is being provided free of charge until August 15 for public convenience.

During this period, motorists can have M-Tags affixed to their vehicles without incurring any costs.

The M-Tag system, which facilitates faster and more efficient toll payments, plays a significant role in saving both time and money for travelers.

Starting from August 16, the M-Tag requirement will be enforced on the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway (M-11), with plans to extend this mandate to all motorways across the country in a phased manner.

The NHA emphasized that M-Tags enable transparent digital transactions, ensuring that the funds collected are effectively utilized for public benefit. This initiative aims to streamline toll collection and improve the overall motorway experience for users.