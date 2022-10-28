Sidhu Moose Wala murder: NIA grills ‘Rakhi sister’ Afsana Khan

In the murder case of Indian slain musician Sidhu Moose Wala, NIA has interrogated his aide, Punjabi singer Afsana Khan.

As per the reports from Indian news agencies, female Punjabi singer Afsana Khan was summoned by National Investigation Agency (NIA) at their Delhi headquarters earlier this week.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Khan, who shared close proximity with the slain singer and his family and calls herself ‘rakhi sister’ of Moose Wala, was questioned by NIA officials for over four hours in a probe into gangster-terror syndicates, with special attention to her association with the slain singer-politician, Sidhu Moose Wala, news outlets reported.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Afsana Khan 🌟🎤 Afsaajz (@itsafsanakhan)

According to the details, Khan was also quizzed about her association with the Davinder Bambiha gang, to verify the information provided by gangsters in previous questioning sessions in the Moose Wala’s murder.

However, Khan went live on her official Instagram handle after the grilling session, when she said, “Bai [Moose Wala’ was like a family to me. Media is creating wrong perception that I was quizzed for role in his killing.”

“Whatever I was questioned is between me, agency and the God. I extended full cooperation to the agency which was also very cordial to me. They even offered tea and lunch to me,” she stated.

Related: Sidhu Moose Wala killers’ telephonic conversation LEAKED!

For the uninitiated, the Bambiha group is considered arch-rival to the Lawrence-Bishnoi gang, allegedly involved in orchestrating Moose Wala’s murder.

Previously, NIA officials had conducted at least two massive raids to unearth the gangsters’ network.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in the Mansa district of the Punjab state in India on May 29 this year, a day after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) reduced his security.

Comments