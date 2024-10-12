web analytics
Another country breaks diplomatic ties with Israel

Nicaragua is breaking off diplomatic relations with Israel, the Central American nation said on Friday, calling the Israeli government “fascist” and “genocidal.”

Nicaragua’s government, in a statement, said the break in relations was due to Israel’s attacks on Palestinian territories.

The nation’s congress had, earlier in the day, passed a resolution requesting Nicaragua take action to coincide with the one-year anniversary of the Gaza war.

The conflict, the Nicaraguan government said, now also “extends against Lebanon and gravely threatens Syria, Yemen and Iran.”

The Middle East is on high alert for further regional escalation after Iran launched a barrage of missiles at Israel on Oct. 1.

Iran is also an ally of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega’s administration. Nicaragua has become increasingly isolated in recent years after Ortega cracked down on anti-government protests in 2018, which rights groups say left around 300 dead.

