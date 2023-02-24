Nicolas Cage can be my Hollywood competitor: Sahir Lodhi

Actor Sahir Lodhi said on Thursday that he would give tough competition to Hollywood star Nicolas Cage if he worked in their films.

Sahir Lodhi made the statement while answering questions in a rapid-fire round while batting in the ARY Digital show ‘The Fourth Umpire‘ hosted by superstar Fahad Mustafa with comedian Faizan Sheikh and former cricketer Azhar Ali.

Sahir Lodhi had to name a Hollywood star whom he would give a tough time there. His options were Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise or Nicolas Cage.

He picked Nicolas Cage.

It is pertinent to mention that Nicolas Cage is one of the most famous Hollywood actors. He made his debut in ‘Fast Times at Ridgemont High‘.

The veteran star went on to work in hit projects ‘The Rock‘, ‘Con Air‘, ‘Face/Off‘, ‘City of Angels‘, ‘Gone in 60 Seconds‘, ‘Windtalkers‘, ‘The Wicker Man‘, ‘Ghost Rider‘, ‘Kick-Ass‘, ‘Mandy‘ and ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse‘.

Moreover, Fahad Mustafa asked Sahir Lodhi why he does not host morning shows. His options were being hard to wake up early morning, unappealing content or not being picked as a host.

The celebrity said he does not have time.

Moreover, he got applause when he said that he would make a film called “Ghar Main Ghuss Ke Maaren Ge” and release it in India.

Moreover, he recited poetry during the show.

