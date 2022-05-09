Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra bring daughter home after 100 days

The power couple – Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have finally brought home their little bundle of joy Malti Marie after days of hospital stay.

After over a 100-days-long hospital stay, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra were finally able to bring their daughter home ahead of Mother’s Day. Sharing a glimpse of Malti Marie on respective Instagram handles, the two penned detailed note reflecting upon the tough times.

“On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced,” they noted.

“After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home,” the celebrity couple revealed.

Acknowledging the efforts of all doctors and nurses at the hospital, the doting parents further added: “Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it M! Mommy and Daddy love you.”

Furthermore, Nick wrote a warm tribute for wife Priyanka Chopra to wish for her ‘first Mother’s Day’.

“I want to take a minute to say a special Mother’s Day wish to my incredible wife @priyankachopra on her first Mother’s Day,” he wrote. “Babe, you inspire me and every way, and you are taking to this new role with such ease and steadiness. I am so grateful to be on this journey with you. You are already an incredible mother.”

It is pertinent to mention that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in 2018. They welcomed their first child, a baby girl ‘Malti Marie Chopra Jonas’ via surrogacy in January this year, as announced by the couple in a joint statement on social media.

