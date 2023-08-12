Funny, difficult game: Nick Jonas recalls rituals from marriage to Priyanka Chopra

American singer Nick Jonas shared a funny memory of his Indian wedding to Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra.

In a recent interview with a foreign magazine, Jonas recalled a memory from his wedding as per the Indian rituals and shared, “There’s this one moment in Indian weddings where the bride and groom are lifted on the shoulders of their family members and there’s sort of a game that’s played where this garland is put on each other.”

“They try to be the first to put the garland on the other and it’s surprisingly difficult, especially when you have someone as competitive as me and Pri. But whoever is the one to put it on first, that side of the family is the more dominant,” he explained.

Jonas maintained that although he found the ritual quite funny for families to feel pride, he felt it was a great and heartwarming way for them to connect.

Another interesting memory was earlier shared by the ‘Bajirao Mastani’ actor who said, “It’s done according to astrological charts and the auspicious time was 10 o’clock at night and everyone had flown done from America. They were just so jet-legged.”

“I could just see my husband glaring at his family cause they were nodding off,” she quipped.

It is pertinent to mention that Indian actor-singer Priyanka Chopra and American musician Nick Jonas tied the knot in December 2018, in traditional Hindu and Christian ceremonies in Jodhpur.

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy in January last year, as announced in their joint statement on social media.

