Nick Jonas reveals diabetes diagnosis at 13

American musician and husband of Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, revealed he was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at 13.

Singer Nick Jonas, the youngest of the pop-rock band Jonas Brothers, opened up on his diabetes diagnosis in a new podcast interview and shared how his elder brother Joe helped their parents identify his condition.

Sitting with his brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas, across actor Penn Badgley on his Podcrushed podcast, Nick, now 32, recalled, “I started losing a ton of weight and you know, drinking a ton of water, use the bathroom all the time, all the signs now that I know are symptoms of type 1 diabetes.”

“I had no idea. I just knew that I wasn’t feeling well and was losing all this weight,” husband of Bollywood A-lister Priyanka Chopra continued. “It’s actually a testament to the lack of information and awareness there was around type 1 at this time.”

The youngest Jonas brother recalled Joe, then 16, calling their parents from their tour, to inform them about something unusual he noticed with Nick’s body.

“He was sort of like chaperoning me. We went to the pool one day, and he saw my back and called my parents and said, ‘You know, something’s really wrong. You have to get down here,'” Nick remembered, to which Joe mentioned that the former was ‘so skinny’ that one could ‘see every bone’ on his body.