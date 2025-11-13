Nick Jonas shares his brother’s prized collection in a TikTok showcase

The famous musician Nick Jonas, who performed with his brothers in the band Jonas Brothers, recently showcased his beloved brother’s prized collection.

Recently, the father of three-year-old daughter Malti took to the platform to share Joe’s “hat collection” amid the JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown tour.

The short video showed 13 hats and ended with Joe, but it began on a humorous note as the Sucker vocalist revealed that his brother keeps his hat collection from the tour displayed in the stress room backstage.

He teased his brother by calling a sparkly-looking hat “Disco King Joe” and another hat titled “Mom’s Favourite” a lying piece of sh*t, Joe.

Fans loved the playful exchange between the brothers and found it hilarious, noting that Nick might have been getting revenge for the infamous “zipper incident.”

Earlier, in his previous concert, the Camp Rock actor’s zipper was accidentally left open.

Whilst inquiring his siblings, if they noticed his open zipper, the 36-year-old franticly replied, “Your zipper was open”, evident enough that it was known to them all along.

Other hats in Joe’s collection included: Spooky Joe, Buffalo Bills II Joe, Cheesy Joe, and Is It Cake? Joe, Just Thinks He Created Photo Dumps Joe, This Thing Joe (the “Save Horses” hat), Another One of These Things Joe, and Initials Joe.

Priyanka Chopra’s husband is very active on social media, particularly on TikTok, where he and his brothers, Kevin and Joe Jonas, are often seen dancing to trending songs and taking part in viral challenges.