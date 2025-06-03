Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham share advice for couples amid family drama

Amid the ongoing family drama with the Beckhams, Brooklyn and his actor-wife Nicola Peltz have dished out some crucial marriage advice for couples.

In their recent magazine cover interview, celebrity couple Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham, who are currently embroiled in a controversy related to the latter’s parents, English football star David Beckham and his designer wife, Victoria, for allegedly choosing his wife of three years over the Beckham family, shared a crucial piece of advice for all those couples, planning their wedding anytime soon.

“Someone gave us this advice, and I’m so glad we listened,” Peltz began.

“Take a moment during [your wedding] day just for the two of you. Step away, breathe, be together,” she suggested. “Those were my favourite moments…”

“Weddings can be intense, especially when you’re busy making sure everyone else is having fun. That little break reminded us what it’s really about: us,” the Beckhams’ daughter-in-law recalled.

Chiming in to his wife, Beckham advised, “After the ceremony, find time to disappear for a second. We took a quick drive, just the two of us. It was perfect”.

“Love each other, be honest and always protect one another. I had our vows tattooed on me”, he added in the advice for the long, happy marriage.

Notably, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz, who first crossed paths at Coachella 2017, dated for a couple of years before going Instagram official in January 2020, and getting engaged the same July.

They tied the knot in April 2022.

