web analytics
32.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, June 3, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham share advice for couples amid family drama

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Amid the ongoing family drama with the Beckhams, Brooklyn and his actor-wife Nicola Peltz have dished out some crucial marriage advice for couples.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

In their recent magazine cover interview, celebrity couple Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham, who are currently embroiled in a controversy related to the latter’s parents, English football star David Beckham and his designer wife, Victoria, for allegedly choosing his wife of three years over the Beckham family, shared a crucial piece of advice for all those couples, planning their wedding anytime soon.

“Someone gave us this advice, and I’m so glad we listened,” Peltz began.

“Take a moment during [your wedding] day just for the two of you. Step away, breathe, be together,” she suggested. “Those were my favourite moments…”

“Weddings can be intense, especially when you’re busy making sure everyone else is having fun. That little break reminded us what it’s really about: us,” the Beckhams’ daughter-in-law recalled.

Chiming in to his wife, Beckham advised, “After the ceremony, find time to disappear for a second. We took a quick drive, just the two of us. It was perfect”.

“Love each other, be honest and always protect one another. I had our vows tattooed on me”, he added in the advice for the long, happy marriage.

Notably, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz, who first crossed paths at Coachella 2017, dated for a couple of years before going Instagram official in January 2020, and getting engaged the same July.

They tied the knot in April 2022.

Also Read: David Beckham says Netflix documentary made him ‘feel uncomfortable’

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.