Nicole Kidman makes first public appearance since Keith Urban divorce
- By Web Desk -
- Oct 06, 2025 -
- 256 words -
- Estimated reading time 2 min
Hollywood A-lister Nicole Kidman stepped out over the weekend for her first major public appearance since filing for divorce from her second husband, country singer Keith Urban, last week.
As reported by foreign media, Oscar -winner Nicole Kidman, 58, who filed for divorce from her estranged husband, country musician Keith Urban, 57, last week, was in attendance at a Texas auction to raise money for HIV/AIDS research on October 4.
“What better way to support, to elevate our common humanity, than to help fund bold and innovative research. That, of course, is why we’re here tonight,” she said, before presenting the Award of Inspiration to Taylor Sheridan. “I think what Taylor recognises, as we all do, is that we are all more alike than we are different, and that we’re better when we look out for each other.”
Nicole Kidman – News and Updates
Notably, her latest outing came days after Kidman, who tied the knot with Urban in 2006 and shares two teenage daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, with him, filed for divorce on Tuesday, September 30, a day after insiders confirmed that the estranged couple have been living apart ‘since the beginning of summer’.
In her filing, the ‘Big Little Lies’ star, who also shares two adopted kids, daughter Isabella, 33, and son Connor, 30, with her first ex-husband Tom Cruise, from their 11-year marriage, asked to be the ‘primary residential parent’ of her younger girls, while co-parenting them with Urban, whereas she cited ‘irreconcilable differences’ as the reason of divorce.